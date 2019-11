People attend a Nov. 8, 2019, funeral in Cochabamba, Bolivia, for Limbert Guzman, a young man who died on Nov. 6 in clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales. Limbert Guzman is the third fatality during the ongoing crisis in Bolivia over the results of the Oct. 20 election, which Morales won in the first round amid accusations of fraud. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Bolivian Energy Minister Rafael Alarcon. Alarcon said a Nov. 8, 2019, bomb attack on an electrical substation in the Andean region was a criminal and terrorist action. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz/File

Bolivia's government said Friday that a bomb attack on an electrical substation in the country's Andean region was a criminal and terrorist action.

Energy Minister Rafael Alarcon made that accusation in comments to the media in La Paz, saying the explosion took place early Friday at a substation in the western Bolivian province of Oruro.