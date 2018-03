Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) shows President Evo Morales speaking to the media in La Paz, Bolivia, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivia's president said Thursday that the oral arguments put forth by Chile in the countries' sea-access dispute at the International Court of Justice in The Hague were full of contradictions.

Evo Morales said those arguments were based on a 1904 peace treaty - signed 20 years after the end of the 1879-1884 War of the Pacific - that did not resolve his landlocked nation's demand for sovereign access to the sea.