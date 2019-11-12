A handout photo made available by @evoespueblo, the official Twitter account of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, shows Evo Morales resting in a makeshift tent at an undeterminated location in Cochabamba province, Bolivia, Nov. 10, 2019 (issued Nov. 11, 2019). EPA-EFE/·EVOESPUEBLO / HANDOUT HANDOUT ONLY EDITORIAL USE/NO SALES BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The house of Evo Morales in the city of Cochabamba, Bolivia, Nov. 11, 2019, where it was ransacked by protesters.

Bolivians walk in front of one of the blocked accesses to the Murillo Square, in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 11, 2019.

The crisis in Bolivia following the resignation of President Evo Morales after almost 14 years in office have divided the international community into those who are already analyzing the situation as a coup, and those who have been calling for a rapid new electoral process.

After weeks of protests, Morales, who on Monday night fled to Mexico to seek asylum, stepped down at the weekend on the recommendation of the military after an Organization of American States report was published denouncing serious irregularities in the Oct. 20 elections, in which he was re-elected for a fourth term. EFE-EPA