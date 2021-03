The former interim minister of energy, Álvaro Guzmán (2d), leaves the Institute of Forensic Investigations (IDIF) in La Paz, Bolivia, on Mar. 12, 2021. EFE / Stringer

The former interim minister of justice Álvaro Coímbra (c), leaves the Forensic Investigations Institute (IDIF) in La Paz (Bolivia) on Mar. 12, 2021. EFE / Stringer

Former Bolivian Acting President Jeanine Anez gets out of cells of the Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC) in La Paz, Bolivia, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Former Bolivian Acting President Jeanine Anez appears from the cells of the Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC) in La Paz, Bolivia, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

The arrest of the former interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez during the early hours of Saturday has divided the country.

On one side are those who see the situation as a political persecution, and on the other are those who say justice is being served after the 2019 crisis that forced the resignation of president Evo Morales, who fled into self-exile. EFE-EPA