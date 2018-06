Photo provided by the Agencia Boliviana de Informacion showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) speak to thousands of truck drivers gathered outside the Palace of Government in La Paz, Bolivia, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

A new law was signed Friday in Bolivia that provides access to a pension to 84,000 truckers, a group of workers who play a crucial role in the economy but who have long been excluded from the pension system.

The law was signed by President Evo Morales before thousands of drivers who gathered in front of the Palace of Government in La Paz.