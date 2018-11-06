Bolivian Public Works Minister Milton Claros holds a press conference on Nov. 5, 2018, in La Paz to discuss the bioceanic rail line Bolivia wants to build, for which it is considering proposals from Spain, the United Kingdom and a Swiss-German consortium. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

The Bolivian Public Works, Economy and Planning Ministries are examining the Spanish proposal to finance the bioceanic rail line being pushed by La Paz, an initiative that the United Kingdom and a Swiss-German consortium are also bidding on, a government minister with the South American nation said Monday.

Public Works Minister Milton Claros held a press conference to say that the Spanish proposal includes "financing alternatives" by Madrid's institutions and agencies to handle the project's cost, which is estimated to amount to some $14 billion.