President Luis Arce traveled to Bolivia's largest city on Thursday to see the Covid-19 vaccine administered to people with underlying health conditions, such as cancer or kidney failure, along with medical personnel who were not inoculated in the first phase of the vaccination effort.
Bolivia extends Covid-19 vaccination
A nurse administers the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on Thursday, 25 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Torrejon
