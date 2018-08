Bolivian President Evo Morales tells a press conference in La Paz on Aug. 31, 2018, that his country has filed an application against Chile before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding compensation for the decades the latter country has used waters of the Silala River that were artificially diverted. EFE-EPA/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales tells a press conference in La Paz on Aug. 31, 2018, that his country has filed an application against Chile before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding compensation for the decades the latter country has used waters of the Silala River that were artificially diverted. EFE-EPA/ABI

Bolivia filed an application against Chile before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding compensation for the decades the latter country has used waters of the Silala River, which it claims were artificially diverted.

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced to a press conference in La Paz the case his country has brought before the ICJ at The Hague in the Netherlands.