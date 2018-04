Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday announced a new amnesty and commutation decree that is expected to benefit more than 2,700 inmates convicted or accused of minor offenses.

The resolution is aimed at solving the overcrowding and violence in Bolivian jails, due in part to the fact that most prisoners are detained awaiting trial or the hearing of appeals.