Bolivian President Evo Morales said Wednesday he was hopeful that the upcoming decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on his country's demand that Chile negotiate the return of coastline Santiago occupied following a 19th-century war will mark the start of "a new history" for both countries.

"New diplomatic relations will be able to be built," Morales said during a brief press conference in the central city of Cochabamba, soon after the ICJ confirmed that it would announce its ruling on Oct. 1.