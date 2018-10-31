Puerto Jennefer, Bolivia, Oct. 30, 2018.- Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday delivered the certifications for three international ports on the Paraguay-Parana waterway, an event he described as "an historic day" in his landlocked nation's bid to enhance its river access to the Atlantic Ocean. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Puerto Jennefer, Bolivia, Oct. 30, 2018.- Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday delivered the certifications for three international ports on the Paraguay-Parana waterway, an event he described as "an historic day" in his landlocked nation's bid to enhance its river access to the Atlantic Ocean. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Puerto Jennefer, Bolivia, Oct. 30, 2018.- Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday delivered the certifications for three international ports on the Paraguay-Parana waterway, an event he described as "an historic day" in his landlocked nation's bid to enhance its river access to the Atlantic Ocean. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Puerto Jennefer, Bolivia, Oct. 30, 2018.- Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday delivered the certifications for three international ports on the Paraguay-Parana waterway, an event he described as "an historic day" in his landlocked nation's bid to enhance its river access to the Atlantic Ocean. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Puerto Jennefer, Bolivia, Oct. 30, 2018.- Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday delivered the certifications for three international ports on the Paraguay-Parana waterway, an event he described as "an historic day" in his landlocked nation's bid to enhance its river access to the Atlantic Ocean. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday delivered the certifications for three international ports on the Paraguay-Parana waterway, an event he described as "an historic day" in his landlocked nation's bid to enhance its river access to the Atlantic Ocean.

The ports of Aguirre, Gravetal and Jennefer received their accreditation as international-class terminals, which places them on the same level as the other ports along the waterway shared with Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, said Morales.