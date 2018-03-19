Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) and Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacunim (L) attend the start of court proceedings in the dispute between Bolivia and Chile over access to the Pacific Ocean at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on March 19, 2018. EFE/ David Morales Urbaneja

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday characterized Chile's lawsuit before the International Court of Justice at The Hague as "a simple case" and "a just cause" after the first day of oral arguments in which La Paz asked the magistrates to obligate Santiago to negotiate providing a corridor to the sea to the landlocked nation.

Bolivia's legal team laid out their arguments for three hours, providing historical data to explain and elucidate the events since the War of the Pacific in the late 19th century, when the country lost 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) of coastline and some 120,000 square kilometers (about 46,000 square miles) of associated territory to Chile.