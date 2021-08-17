Bolivia paid tribute on Monday to dogs with activities like fostering their adoption as pets, parades and the launching of a canine ranking and promotion system within the Police - all surrounding the festival of St. Roch, the patron saint of dogs.
Bolivia honors dogs with adoptions and a police rank
People pet dogs during the celebration of the Day of St. Roch (patron saint of dogs) and the Day of the Dogs in La Paz's Park of the Cultures on Aug. 16, 2021. EFE/ Stringer
Two dogs eat a snack during the celebration of the Day of St. Roch (patron saint of dogs) and the Day of the Dogs in La Paz's Park of the Cultures on Aug. 16, 2021. EFE/ Stringer
Photo showing a dog during the celebration of the Day of St. Roch (patron saint of dogs) and the Day of the Dogs in La Paz's Park of the Cultures on Aug. 16, 2021. EFE/ Stringer