Bolivia honors dogs with adoptions and a police rank

People pet dogs during the celebration of the Day of St. Roch (patron saint of dogs) and the Day of the Dogs in La Paz's Park of the Cultures on Aug. 16, 2021. EFE/ Stringer

Two dogs eat a snack during the celebration of the Day of St. Roch (patron saint of dogs) and the Day of the Dogs in La Paz's Park of the Cultures on Aug. 16, 2021. EFE/ Stringer