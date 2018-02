Police stand guard next to damaged cars after an explosion in Oruro, Bolivia, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI), shows President Evo Morales (L) speaking during the innauguration of a school in Oruro, Bolivia, on Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced Friday a reward of 150,000 bolivianos ($17,591) for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of two explosions that left 12 dead and nearly 60 wounded in the western city of Oruro.

Efforts by police and prosecutors "are not sufficient" and authorities need the help of citizens to find the bombers, he said during a speech in Oruro, a city of 285,000 people.