Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivia's Justice Minister Hector Arce (2R), speaking next to a group of Bolivian former foreign ministers in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivia's President Evo Morales (2R), and Vice President Alvaro García Linera (R), during a meeting with a group of Bolivian former foreign ministers in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivia's president met Wednesday with a group of former foreign ministers to prepare for the final phase of a sea-access case brought against Chile before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

Evo Morales took part in the meeting at the presidential palace in La Paz along with his vice president, Alvaro Garcia Linera, and current foreign minister, Fernando Huanacuni.