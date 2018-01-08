Bolivian President Evo Morales announces Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that he will take every possible legal action to restore the healthcare services that were suspended 45 days ago by a doctors' strike. EFE-EPA/Agencia Boliviana de Informacion

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced Monday that he will take every possible legal action to restore the healthcare services that were suspended 45 days ago by a strike by doctors demanding the elimination of an article of criminal law and that they not be sanctioned for the days of their walkout.

In an "emergency" message issued at Government Palace in La Paz, Morales said he had decided "to take all constitutional and legal steps to restore healthcare services to our people," though without specifying exactly what those steps would be.