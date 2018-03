Photo provided by the Bolivan Information Agency (ABI) showing President Evo Morales telling international reporters that he expects mediators such as the United Nations and Pope Francis to oversee adherence to the International Court of Justice's ruling on his country's suit against Chile to recover coastline lost in a 19th-century war in La Paz, Bolivia, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday told international reporters that he expects mediators such as the United Nations and Pope Francis to oversee adherence to the International Court of Justice's ruling on his country's suit against Chile to recover coastline lost in a 19th-century war.

"It would be so good if, after the ruling, certain mediators follow up (on the matter)," he said about the decision expected by yearend.