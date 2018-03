Bolivian President Evo Morales observes the Bolivian Army recreating a victory over Chilean forces in the War of the Pacific 139 years ago to close out its campaign in support of La Paz's maritime demand on the neighboring country, in the plain of Canchas Blancas, Bolivia, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian citizens observe the Bolivian Army recreating a victory over Chilean forces in the War of the Pacific 139 years ago, in the plain of Canchas Blancas, Bolivia, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Bolivian Army gives Bolivian President Evo Morales (L), a painting of The Battle of Canchas Blancas during the recreation of a victory over Chilean forces in the War of the Pacific 139 years ago, in the plain of Canchas Blancas, Bolivia, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Bolivian Army recreates a victory over Chilean forces in the War of the Pacific 139 years ago, in the plain of Canchas Blancas, Bolivia, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Bolivian Army recreates a victory over Chilean forces in the War of the Pacific 139 years ago, in the plain of Canchas Blancas, Bolivia, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Bolivian army on Wednesday recreated a victory over Chilean forces in the War of the Pacific 139 years ago to close out its campaign in support of La Paz's maritime demand on the neighboring country.

The plain of Canchas Blancas, in western Bolivia, was the scene of the colorful battle recreation in which Bolivian soldiers, Indians and peasants halted a Chilean military advance in the 1879-1883 war in which Bolivia lost its Pacific coastline.