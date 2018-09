Photo sent by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) of the Bolivian president Evo Morales Sept. 27, 2018,in the governement offices in La Paz (Bolivia). EPA-EFE/Agencia Boliviana de Información/

President Evo Morales signed legislation into law on Thursday strengthening Bolivia's judicial system at a time when the courts are in the spotlight for their handling of several cases, including that of a man convicted of rape despite the existence of evidence proving his innocence.

Morales signed the legislation during a ceremony at the government palace in La Paz as judicial and political officials watched.