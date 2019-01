Almost a dozen persons dressed up as Ekeko in La paz, Bolivia, on Jan. 16, 2018 to promote the miniature fortune tickets, which sells for a little more than $1, as Bolivians' best chance for winning the mini-lottery. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Almost a dozen persons dressed up as Ekeko in La paz, Bolivia, on Jan. 16, 2018 to promote the miniature fortune tickets, which sells for a little more than $1, as Bolivians' best chance for winning the mini-lottery. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Almost a dozen persons dressed up as Ekeko in La paz, Bolivia, on Jan. 16, 2018 to promote the miniature fortune tickets, which sells for a little more than $1, as Bolivians' best chance for winning the mini-lottery. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia's National Lottery presented on Wednesday a mini-lottery with a grand prize of 100,000 bolivianos ($14,463) and featuring Ekeko, the Andean god of plenty, as mascot.

Almost a dozen persons dressed up as Ekeko on Wednesday to promote the miniature fortune tickets, which sells for a little more than $1, as Bolivians' best chance for winning the mini-lottery.