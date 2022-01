An Aymara priest (left) on 24 January 2022 in La Paz, Bolivia, blesses miniature items that will be offered to Ekeko, the Aymara god of abundance, on the opening day of the Alasitas festival. EFE/Martin Alipaz

A woman on 24 January 2022 buys a figurine depicting Ekeko, the Aymara god of abundance, on the opening day of the month-long Alasitas festival in La Paz, Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

The ritual journeys during the Alasitas festival, inscribed in 2017 on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity list, began on Monday in this Bolivian city to great enthusiasm despite the ongoing global health emergency.

Several minutes before midday, hundreds of sellers kicked off that month-long cultural event by hawking good-luck miniatures associated with Ekeko, the Aymara god of abundance.