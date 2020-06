People on 17 June 2020 enter and leave a school in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, that was being used by a team of volunteer health professionals to treat coronavirus patients. The facility was evacuated by decision of municipal authorities on 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Volunteer doctors treat coronavirus patients at a school in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on 17 June 2020, a day before that facility was evacuated by decision of municipal authorities. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

A volunteer doctor treats a coronavirus patient at a school in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on 17 June 2020, a day before that facility was evacuated by decision of municipal authorities. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

A group of Bolivian volunteer health professionals have been providing much-needed relief to hospitals in the eastern city of Santa Cruz, where many health centers are struggling under the weight of a large influx of coronavirus patients.

But these volunteers, known as "Covid Angels," will now have to find a new location for offering their assistance after they were removed early Thursday from a school provided to them by Santa Cruz's interim mayor, Angelica Sosa.