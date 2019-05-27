Photo taken May 22, 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia, showing Bernarda Sarue, the executive director of the Association of Female Councilors of Bolivia (Acobol). EFE-EPA/ Yolanda Salazar

Seven years after the promulgation of a regulation putting Bolivia in the front rank in Latin America in drafting legislation to halt political harassment and violence against women, the big challenge remains in implementing it to guarantee that all female officeholders can carry out their duties without any kind of pressure.

Although Bolivia is a step ahead of many other nations in terms of legally ensuring that gender parity prevails, women - particularly in rural areas - often cannot exercise positions of responsibility or raise their voices without fearing reprisal from men.