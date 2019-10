Riot police look on as demonstrators try to block a street on Oct. 29, 2019, in downtown La Paz, Bolivia, where supporters and opponents of President Evo Morales have been staging protests over the results of the Oct. 20 presidential election. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa (L) waves to supporters during a visit on Oct. 29, 2019, to Santa Cruz, Bolivia, where he called on the government to not recognize the results of the Oct. 20 presidential election and hold a run-off. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera on Tuesday invited opposition candidate Carlos Mesa to observe the audit of the presidential vote count being conducted by the Organization of American States (OAS) to dispel suspicions that fraud marred the Oct. 20 election.

"We expect a fast and affirmative response from the losing candidate," Garcia Linera said during a brief appearance before reporters, who were not allowed to ask questions.