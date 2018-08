A handout photograph made available by ABI shows President of Bolivia, Evo Morales. EPA/ABI/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Evo Morales said Wednesday that Bolivia needs an anti-lying law to penalize public officials or media outlets found to be disseminating falsehoods.

"We already have a law against corruption. I'm thinking, maybe, we need to create one against lying," he said during an event in the southern region of Chuquisaca.