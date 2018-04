Participants attend the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues on April 16, 2018, at the United Nations in New York. EPA-EFE/Evan Schneider/United Nations

Onondaga Nation chief Tadodaho Sid Hill delivers an address to the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues on April 16, 2018, at the United Nations in New York. EPA-EFE/Evan Schneider/United Nations

Bolivian President Evo Morales delivers an address to the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues on April 16, 2018, at the United Nations in New York. EPA-EFE/Evan Schneider/United Nations

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday called on indigenous peoples around the world to mobilize in the struggle against capitalism and efforts to protect Mother Earth.

"It is our duty to fight against imperialism, capitalism, interventionism and militarism," Morales said at the opening session of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.