Bolivian President Evo Morales (c.) leaves Congress on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, after giving a speech on continuity for his economic and social policies while celebrating his 13 years as president - the longest tenure in Bolivian history - and hoping to govern until 2025. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Evo Morales celebrated this Tuesday his 13 years as president - the longest tenure in Bolivian history - with a message of continuity for his economic and social policies, while hoping to govern until 2025.

In a speech to Congress, Morales did not expressly refer to this year's October elections, when he will run for reelection, instead offering details about the projects his government will pursue if he remains in power until 2025.