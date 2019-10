Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks to reporters in La Paz, Bolivia, on Oct. 24, 2019, four days after the Oct. 20 general election. Morales blasted his critics during the press conference, saying he is prepared for a runoff if the vote count shows he did not win the first round of the election by a sufficient margin but that the tally and the established process must be respected. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Bolivia’s president looked to be the winner of Thursday’s general election after 99.99 percent of the count showed him leading his closest opponent by more than 10 percent – enough to avoid a second round.

Evo Morales led the polls with 47.07 percent of the vote, a 10.56 percent difference over his closest rival Carlos Mesa – who accused the incumbent of fraud. EFE-EPA