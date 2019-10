Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks to reporters on Oct. 23, 2019, following two days of anti-government protests that are fueled by the opposition's suspicions that the vote count is being manipulated to ensure a first-round victory by the longtime incumbent. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian head of state Evo Morales on Wednesday said the opposition's allegations of fraud in last weekend's presidential balloting are part of an attempted coup and called on his supporters to defend democracy.

Morales made his remarks to reporters following two days of anti-government protests that are fueled by the opposition's suspicions that the vote count is being manipulated to ensure a first-round victory by the longtime incumbent.