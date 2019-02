Courtesy photograph of Estudio Revolucion that shows the Bolivian President Evo Morales (2-left), during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel (left), on Jan. 31, in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE / Estudio Revolucion / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Bolivian President Evo Morales met here with Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel during a brief stop en route to the United States for an event at the United Nations, Cuba's official media reported Friday.

Morales took the opportunity of the "fraternal encounter" Thursday night to again express Bolivia's solidarity with Cuba over the deaths, injuries caused by the tornado that struck Havana last weekend, Communist Party newspaper Granma said.