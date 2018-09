Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing President Evo Morales with representatives of various social organizations during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday announced that his plan for universal health insurance, which will be provided at no cost to beneficiaries, will get underway as of next year.

The decision was announced after Morales met with the heads of the National Coordination for Change, an association that gathers various socialist politicians and legislators, as well as an assortment of social organizations friendly to the Bolivian government.