Bolivian President Evo Morales doubted Chile's commitment to peace Thursday, asking what peace the Chilean government could guarantee when it has set up mine fields on the border between the two countries.

Evo Morales, speaking at a press conference in the central city of Cochabamba, was referring to the strained relations between Chile and Bolivia, two countries that have been without official diplomatic relations since 1978 over La Paz's demand for a sovereign outlet to the Pacific Ocean.