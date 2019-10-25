President Evo Morales on Thursday blasted his critics in a testy news conference four days after Bolivia's general election, saying he is prepared for a runoff if the vote count shows that is necessary but that the tally and the established process must be respected.
"If we don't win by at least 10 (percentage points), we'll respect (the result)," the candidate of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party told reporters in La Paz, referring to the necessary margin of victory to avoid a Dec. 15 second round.