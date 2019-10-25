Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks to reporters in La Paz, Bolivia, on Oct. 24, 2019, four days after the Oct. 20 general election. Morales blasted his critics during the press conference, saying he is prepared for a runoff if the vote count shows he did not win the first round of the election by a sufficient margin but that the tally and the established process must be respected. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

President Evo Morales on Thursday blasted his critics in a testy news conference four days after Bolivia's general election, saying he is prepared for a runoff if the vote count shows that is necessary but that the tally and the established process must be respected.

"If we don't win by at least 10 (percentage points), we'll respect (the result)," the candidate of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party told reporters in La Paz, referring to the necessary margin of victory to avoid a Dec. 15 second round.