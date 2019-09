A view of a road in a forest engulfed in smoke in the community of Palestina in Chiquitania, Bolivia, 11 September 2019. EFE/Martín Alipaz

Colombian expert and advisor to Bolivian authorities Carlos Sarmiento poses during an interview with Efe in Chiquitania, Bolivia, 11 September 2019. EFE/Martín Alipaz

A view of a segment of burnt forest in the community of Palestina in Chiquitania, Bolivia, 11 September 2019. EFE/Martín Alipaz

Bolivia's relentless fires will only stop if the heavens open

Heavy rain is the only thing that could save Bolivia from the raging fires that will fuel global warming, a Colombian expert and advisor to Bolivian authorities warned Friday.

"The solution comes from the heavens, there is no other option," Carlos Sarmiento told Efe.