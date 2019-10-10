Bolivia's ruling party says it believes that control of the national legislature is up for grabs in the Oct. 20 general elections but that leftist President Evo Morales is poised to secure a fourth term with a resounding victory.

Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera referred to the prospects of the ruling Movement toward Socialism (MAS) party in an interview with EFE in La Paz, acknowledging that recent fires in the eastern area of Chiquitania will have an impact on the results but expressing confidence that Morales, the first indigenous president of that majority indigenous nation, will emerge victorious in the first round of balloting.