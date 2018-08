Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Gen. Faustino Mendoza, chief of Bolivian police, speaking to reporters in La Paz,Bolivia, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian police are investigating a prominent coca grower and his associates, suspected of being behind an ambush that left one officer dead and seven wounded, the force's commander said Monday.

Gen. Faustino Mendoza told reporters that he has deployed an operation aimed to find the prime suspect, Franklin Gutierrez - leader of the Adepcoca growers association - as well as four people who work for him.