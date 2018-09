Sen. Giovanni Carlo among other authorities from Bolivia at a press conference in La Paz (Bolivia ) Sept. 7 2018 EPA- EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian authorities are working to reduce the trafficking of minors for purposes of sexual exploitation, a representative of the national ombud's office said Friday.

"Bolivia is one of the five South American countries with the most cases of human trafficking," Teresa Zubieta told reporters, citing a report from the Organization of American States.