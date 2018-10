Bolivian Vice Pesident Alvaro Garca Linera (r.) speaks to a press conference on Oct. 1, 2018, about the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Bolivia against Chile in hopes of gaining access to the Pacific Ocean. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian citizens follow the news from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Oct. 1, 2018, about its ruling to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Bolivia against Chile in hopes of gaining access to the Pacific Ocean. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian Vice Pesident Alvaro Garca Linera (c.) speaks to a press conference on Oct. 1, 2018, about the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Bolivia against Chile in hopes of gaining access to the Pacific Ocean. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The Bolivian government warned Monday that it will keep up its fight to win sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean as the country's inalienable right, even though the World Court tossed out its lawsuit against Chile.

"Despite that rejection, Bolivia's valid right to sovereign maritime access is and always will be inalienable," Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera said at the seat of government in La Paz.