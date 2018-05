Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (r) and EU commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica (i), in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivia and the European Union on Friday signed a cooperation agreement by way of which the Andean nation will receive some 575 million euros ($687 million) in aid over the next two years.

The pact was signed by Bolivian President Evo Morales and the EU commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, during an event in the central province of Cochabamba.