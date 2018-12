Members of Bolivian Joint Task Force attend the closing of eradication of illegal coca leaves crops program, in Chimore, Bolivia, 20 December 2018. Morales announced that the Bolivian government eradicates through peaceful means 11,173 hectares of illegal coca leaf crops. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian authorities eliminated 11,173 hectares (27,527 acres) of illegal coca cultivation this year, President Evo Morales said Thursday.

Bolivia, like neighboring Peru, allows the cultivation of coca - the raw material of cocaine - in limited quantities for legal use in Andean religious rites and for medicinal purposes to counteract altitude sickness.