France's Alexis Dessard poses during an 06 May 2021 interview with Efe in a city square in La Paz, Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

The French Alexis Dessard, from tourist to guardian of the environment in Bolivia

Frenchman Alexis Dessard arrived in Bolivia last year while pursuing his dream to travel around the world.

He had no plans for a lengthy stay, but a video he uploaded to social media urging people to clean up litter at a tourist site marked the start of his mission as environmental defender and social change agent in that Andean nation.