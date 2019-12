World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS) geologist and researcher Alvaro Soruco speaks during an interview with EFE on Dec. 16, 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A photograph taken on Dec. 19, 2019, shows several hikers during a visit organized to Huayna Potosi mountain, which rises 6,088 meters (19,960 feet) into the sky outside La Paz, Bolivia, by the Ponchos Blancos Foundation. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A photograph taken on Dec. 19, 2019, shows Huayna Potosi mountain, which rises 6,088 meters (19,960 feet) into the sky outside La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The devastating fires in Bolivia's Chiquitania region could contribute to accelerating the melting of the world's glaciers, which are already receding due to climate change.

EFE visited the imposing Huayna Potosi mountain, which rises 6,088 meters (19,960 feet) into the sky and is one of the most iconic natural sights in Bolivia, to get a firsthand look at the impact of the climate crisis on this Andean nation's glaciers.