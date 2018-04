Photo provided on April 17 of the Santa Teresa convent, which opened to the public after five years of restoration work in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

The 18th-century Santa Teresa convent, in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba, on Tuesday opened to the public after a five-year restoration effort.

The project's head architect, 70-year-old Mario Moscoso, told EFE that the restoration came "just in time" to avoid the structure's imminent collapse