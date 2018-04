Photograph made available Apr. 29, 2018 showing Bolivian architect Freddy Mamani (c) with the wife of France's ambassador in Bolivia, Angelique Wibaux (l) and the wife of Brazil's Ambassador Socorro Vila Magno (r) in La Paz, Bolivia, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia's Freddy Mamani, promoter of the Andean architectural style, will bring the colorful extravagance of his "cholets" to the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art in Paris.

Mamani's "cholets" are flamboyant buildings several stories high characterized by their colorful facades and exuberant designs, which feature the chakana, also known as the "Andean cross."