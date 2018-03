Two Bolivian inmates, one of them serving a 25-year sentence for murder, managed to escape from a prison in the eastern city of Santa Cruz during a riot in which another prisoner was injured, authorities said Tuesday.

One of the escapees currently being sought by police is Jhonny Beltran Soto, who in December 2014 began serving a 25-year term behind bars for murder and weapons possession in the Palmasola prison, Government Minister Carlos Romero told the media.