Photo taken July 25, 2018, showing the general manager of the Bolivian Foreign Trade Institute (IBCE), Gary Rodriguez, at the El Paso cattle ranch in San Julian, Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

Ranches with hundreds of cattle where breeders work to improve the genetic make-up of their herds and are producing animals that weigh more than a ton, are evidence of the growth of the Bolivian livestock sector, which is aiming to break into the beef export market in the near future.

The El Paso ranch, located in the town of San Julian in eastern Santa Cruz province, is one example of the development of a strict breeding regimen that is putting out top-quality beef cattle.