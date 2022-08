Members of the Departmental Association of Coca Producers (Adepcoca) set barricades on fire as they protest to demand the closure of a parallel market that is promoted by a group related to the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS), in La Paz, Bolivia, 15 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Hundreds of coca growers from Bolivia's La Paz department marched again on Monday demanding the closure of a parallel market promoted by a group affiliated to the ruling Movement for Socialism while residents set up barricades to "protect" their homes.

Men and women of the Adepcoca coca growers association, headed by Freddy Machicado, began the march after noon from Calle 10 of Villa El Carmen to Calle 1, where the parallel market is located.