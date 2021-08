Actress Sara Alvarez, who also is part of the production team for the new Bolivian film "Alicia en la ciudad maravilla" (Alicia en the Wonder City), poses for a photo on 18 August 2021 during the presentation in La Paz of that film inspired by the classic English children's tale "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." EFE/Stringer

Actress Sara Alvarez, who also is part of the production team for "Alicia en la ciudad maravilla" (Alicia en the Wonder City), poses for a photo on 18 August 2021 during the presentation in La Paz of that film inspired by the classic English children's tale "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." EFE/Stringer

A young girl named Alicia discovers the customs, traditions and iconic people and places of La Paz in a new Bolivian film inspired by "Alice in Wonderland."

Filmed by the Plurinational Academy of the Performing Arts, "Alicia en la ciudad maravilla" (Alicia in the Wonder City) serves as a vehicle for showcasing the history, characteristic streets and diverse festivals of that city located 3,640 meters (11,934 feet) above sea level.