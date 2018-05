Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani speaks as during a media interview in Beijing, China, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani speaks as during a media interview in Beijing, China, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Bolivian minister of foreign affairs said on Wednesday that Bolivia and China would sign significant trade agreements, especially for the export of agricultural products, during the Bolivian president's visit to Beijing.

Fernando Huanacuni spoke to EFE on the third and final day of a visit to China, ahead of president Evo Morales' scheduled trip on June 19 and 20.