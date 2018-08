File photo showing Bolivia's presidential regalia being worn by President Evo Morales on the Plurinational State Foundation Day in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

The general heading the military contingent attached to the office of the Bolivian president was fired Thursday over the theft of the presidential regalia from the car of an army officer as it was parked outside a brothel.

The items, including a priceless medal bequeathed to Bolivia by South America liberator Simon Bolivar, were stolen Thursday night but recovered hours later.